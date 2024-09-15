Left Menu

India Dispatches Urgent Relief to Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam in 'Operation Sadbhav'

India sent urgent relief materials to Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam under 'Operation Sadbhav' in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the dispatch of 10 tonnes of aid to Myanmar, 35 tonnes to Vietnam, and 10 tonnes to Laos, including essentials like dry rations, clothing, and medicines.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:14 IST
  • India

India has launched 'Operation Sadbhav' to assist Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam in dealing with the devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm in Asia this year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the dispatch of urgent relief supplies. Ten tonnes of aid, including dry rations, clothing, and medicines, were sent to Myanmar aboard the Indian naval ship INS Satpura. Meanwhile, a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force is carrying 35 tonnes of aid to Vietnam, and 10 tonnes to Laos.

'India launches #OperationSadbhav, demonstrating solidarity with those affected by Typhoon Yagi. Aid includes essentials such as water purification items, blankets, and solar lanterns,' Jaishankar said on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

