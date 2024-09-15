Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Three Associates of Nandu Gang

Delhi Police have arrested three associates of the notorious Nandu gang, including individuals wanted for multiple crimes such as murder, extortion, and robbery in various states. Authorities revealed that the suspects were planning further criminal activities in several areas of Delhi. Further interrogation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:21 IST
Delhi Police Nab Three Associates of Nandu Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully arrested three associates linked to the infamous Nandu gang, officials stated on Sunday.

The suspects, implicated in numerous crimes including murder, extortion, and robbery across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, were identified as Deepak, Sachin, and Shekhar.

Authorities disclosed that Deepak and Shekhar had been scouting potential targets such as property dealers and business owners under the direction of gangster Kapil Sangwan. They were planning crimes in areas like Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, Janakpuri, and Dwarka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024