Delhi Police Nab Three Associates of Nandu Gang
Delhi Police have arrested three associates of the notorious Nandu gang, including individuals wanted for multiple crimes such as murder, extortion, and robbery in various states. Authorities revealed that the suspects were planning further criminal activities in several areas of Delhi. Further interrogation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:21 IST
Delhi Police have successfully arrested three associates linked to the infamous Nandu gang, officials stated on Sunday.
The suspects, implicated in numerous crimes including murder, extortion, and robbery across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, were identified as Deepak, Sachin, and Shekhar.
Authorities disclosed that Deepak and Shekhar had been scouting potential targets such as property dealers and business owners under the direction of gangster Kapil Sangwan. They were planning crimes in areas like Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, Janakpuri, and Dwarka.
