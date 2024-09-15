Delhi Police Nab Three Associates of Nandu Gang

Delhi Police have successfully arrested three associates linked to the infamous Nandu gang, officials stated on Sunday.

The suspects, implicated in numerous crimes including murder, extortion, and robbery across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, were identified as Deepak, Sachin, and Shekhar.

Authorities disclosed that Deepak and Shekhar had been scouting potential targets such as property dealers and business owners under the direction of gangster Kapil Sangwan. They were planning crimes in areas like Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, Janakpuri, and Dwarka.

