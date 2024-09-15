Left Menu

Teenagers Arrested in Fake Currency Racket in Uttar Pradesh

Two teenagers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly circulating fake Indian currency notes. They were caught with 80 fake 500-rupee notes based on a tip-off. Four other gang members escaped. The police are investigating the involvement of Talib Hussain and Irfan regarding the counterfeit notes.

Bareilly | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:24 IST
Teenagers Arrested in Fake Currency Racket in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers allegedly involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes were arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district, the police reported on Sunday.

Ashiq (19) and Mohammad Shoaib (18) were apprehended in the Nawabganj area with 80 counterfeit 500-rupee notes, based on a tip-off, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra.

The arrests occurred late on Saturday, although four other gang members managed to evade capture. The suspects revealed they obtained the fake notes from 'Talib Hussain and Irfan,' prompting a police investigation to capture the remaining members and trace the origins of the counterfeit currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

