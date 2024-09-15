Unauthorized Leaflet Drop by Israeli Military Sparks Investigation

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it has launched an investigation following the unauthorized distribution of leaflets by one of its units in a southern Lebanon border area. The leaflets ordered residents of the Wazzani area to evacuate.

According to Lebanon's state-run national news agency, Israel's leaflet drop instructed residents to vacate the area. However, the Israeli military clarified that the action was not approved and that no evacuation was actually taking place.

This incident comes amid months of heightened tensions and cross-border strikes, with tens of thousands of civilians from both sides of the Israel-Lebanon frontier already fleeing their homes due to increased attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, which coincides with the ongoing war in Gaza.

