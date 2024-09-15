Left Menu

Unauthorized Leaflet Drop by Israeli Military Sparks Investigation

The Israeli military is investigating after a unit dropped unauthorized leaflets in southern Lebanon, ordering residents to leave the Wazzani area. While no evacuation is underway, the incident heightens tensions amidst ongoing cross-border strikes and attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, which have displaced thousands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:10 IST
Unauthorized Leaflet Drop by Israeli Military Sparks Investigation
  • Israel

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it has launched an investigation following the unauthorized distribution of leaflets by one of its units in a southern Lebanon border area. The leaflets ordered residents of the Wazzani area to evacuate.

According to Lebanon's state-run national news agency, Israel's leaflet drop instructed residents to vacate the area. However, the Israeli military clarified that the action was not approved and that no evacuation was actually taking place.

This incident comes amid months of heightened tensions and cross-border strikes, with tens of thousands of civilians from both sides of the Israel-Lebanon frontier already fleeing their homes due to increased attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, which coincides with the ongoing war in Gaza.

