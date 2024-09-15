Unauthorized Leaflet Drop by Israeli Military Sparks Investigation
The Israeli military is investigating after a unit dropped unauthorized leaflets in southern Lebanon, ordering residents to leave the Wazzani area. While no evacuation is underway, the incident heightens tensions amidst ongoing cross-border strikes and attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, which have displaced thousands.
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it has launched an investigation following the unauthorized distribution of leaflets by one of its units in a southern Lebanon border area. The leaflets ordered residents of the Wazzani area to evacuate.
According to Lebanon's state-run national news agency, Israel's leaflet drop instructed residents to vacate the area. However, the Israeli military clarified that the action was not approved and that no evacuation was actually taking place.
This incident comes amid months of heightened tensions and cross-border strikes, with tens of thousands of civilians from both sides of the Israel-Lebanon frontier already fleeing their homes due to increased attacks by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, which coincides with the ongoing war in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Retaliates with Strikes on Hezbollah Targets Following Rocket Barrage
Greta Thunberg Detained in Copenhagen Protest Against Gaza War
Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah After Missile Barrage
Turkish and Egyptian Leaders Reignite Diplomatic Relations Amid Gaza War
Netanyahu vs. Gallant: Cabinet Unity on the Brink Amid Gaza War