Yogi Adityanath Assures Mahis Residents Amid Wolf Threat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured residents of Mahis tehsil that the forest department, district administration, and police will continue working until the wolf threat is eradicated.

He conducted an aerial survey of the region and met with the families of those who succumbed to recent wolf attacks, resulting from human-wildlife conflict.

Adityanath emphasized that capturing the remaining wolf safely is the priority, while shooting remains a last resort. He also met with the injured, inquiring about their well-being, as the government intensifies relief efforts including compensation and medical aid.

