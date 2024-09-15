Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Assures Mahis Residents Amid Wolf Threat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured Mahis tehsil residents of continued efforts to eliminate the wolf threat. He conducted an aerial survey, met with victims' families, and emphasized public safety. Multiple teams and thermal drones are deployed, focusing on capturing the wolves safely, with shooting as a last resort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:10 IST
Yogi Adityanath Assures Mahis Residents Amid Wolf Threat
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured residents of Mahis tehsil that the forest department, district administration, and police will continue working until the wolf threat is eradicated.

He conducted an aerial survey of the region and met with the families of those who succumbed to recent wolf attacks, resulting from human-wildlife conflict.

Adityanath emphasized that capturing the remaining wolf safely is the priority, while shooting remains a last resort. He also met with the injured, inquiring about their well-being, as the government intensifies relief efforts including compensation and medical aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024