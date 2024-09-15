Left Menu

Women's Security: No Compromises, Firm Accountability Demanded by Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized no compromise on women's security, demanding accountability from beat constables to deputy police superintendents. He also addressed various law and order concerns, flood relief efforts, and conspiracy-related railway issues, emphasizing vigilance during the festival season and launching a statewide cleanliness campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:26 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stressed that there can be no compromise on women's security and that accountability must be fixed from the level of beat constable to deputy police superintendent in cases of love jihad, eve teasing, and chain snatching.

Adityanath held a meeting with senior officials, where he discussed various issues. He underscored that immediate action should be taken on even the smallest information of such cases and called for active patrolling and engagement of women beat officers.

Addressing other concerns, Adityanath demanded strict disciplinary actions against fake reports, emphasized vigil during the festive season to prevent communal provocation, urged thorough flood relief efforts, called for preventing man-animal conflicts, and announced a statewide cleanliness campaign from September 17 to October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

