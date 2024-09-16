Left Menu

Eviction Drives in Assam's Kochutoli Village Cause Uproar

In Assam's Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, numerous families in Kochutoli village began vacating their homes following an eviction deadline. The villagers, labeled as 'illegal settlers' in a tribal belt, faced violent clashes with officials. Eviction notices were issued, and the Chief Minister pledged to clear encroachments despite accusations of incitement.

In the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district of Assam, hundreds of families in Kochutoli village have started vacating their homes as the deadline to clear 'encroached land' approaches. Officials stated that these residents are 'illegal settlers in the tribal belt'.

According to authorities, most 'encroachers' own land in other districts like Darrang, Morigaon, and Barpeta, to which they are now returning. The district administration set a deadline of September 16 for vacating the village.

Eviction notices were issued to those 'illegally occupying government land,' warning of stringent action against those who stayed beyond the deadline. A recent eviction drive led by Sonapur Circle officials and police faced resistance from residents, resulting in violence.

Two villagers were killed and 35 people were injured, prompting police to open fire to control the mob. The Chief Minister vowed to continue eviction efforts to clear tribal lands of 'doubtful illegal settlers' and accused the Congress of incitement.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police suggested that the attack on officials might have been 'conspiracy-driven,' and Congress alleged that the state government violated court orders by not issuing relevant eviction notices as mandated by the Supreme Court and Gauhati High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

