Controversy Surrounds BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's Ganpati Speech
A case has been filed against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly targeting a minority community during his speech at a Ganpati event in Navi Mumbai. The complaint was lodged by a policeman, leading to an FIR under multiple sections including those related to religious sentiments and criminal intimidation.
- Country:
- India
A case has been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly targeting the minority community during his speech at a Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai, the police reported on Monday.
According to officials, the complaint was filed at the NRI police station on Sunday against both Rane and the organiser of the Ganpati event, named Sankalp Gharat, for not securing the requisite permissions for the seven-day celebration.
The First Information Report (FIR) includes charges under sections related to deliberate intent to wound religious feelings, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace, among other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controlled Explosion Near O2 Arena Causes Fire, No Public Threat
Transport Firm Owner and Driver Booked for Misappropriation
Unlicensed Firearm Possession Leads to Arrest in Thane
Ukraine's Drone Assault Sparks Fires at Russian Energy Sites
Southampton University to Launch First Foreign Campus in India