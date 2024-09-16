Striking Samsung Workers Detained Amid Wage Dispute in India

On Monday, police detained 104 workers who were protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India, as they attempted to organize a protest march without official permission. The strike has disrupted output at the Chennai factory, which contributes significantly to Samsung's annual revenue in India.

The detentions mark an escalation in the ongoing strike, which is pressing for higher wages, union recognition, and better working conditions. Authorities justified the detainment citing public safety concerns. Senior police officer K. Shanmugam elaborated that the planned protest could paralyze the area, which hosts schools, colleges, and hospitals.

The protests have cast a shadow on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, intended to boost foreign investments and electronic production. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions condemned the police action and confirmed plans for further protests. Negotiations between Samsung, the workers, and government officials have thus far been inconclusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)