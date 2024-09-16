Left Menu

Man Arrested for Marrying Under False Pretense and Coercion

A 35-year-old man, Mohammad Azam Zaidi, has been arrested for allegedly marrying a woman by pretending to be Hindu and subsequently pressuring her to convert to Islam. The arrest followed a complaint and court order. Charges include cruelty, assault, and rape, among others. Zaidi was detained and presented in court.

  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man accused of deceiving a woman into marriage by pretending to be Hindu and coercing her to convert to Islam has been detained, police reports indicate.

The arrest of Mohammad Azam Zaidi followed directives from Chief Judicial Magistrate Sudha Singh, who ordered an FIR based on the woman's complaint.

Subsequently, Zaidi, a property dealer, was taken into custody and appeared before the court on Sunday, where he was remanded to jail.

The complainant alleged that Zaidi, masquerading as Aman, duped her into marriage in 2016 and later subjected her to threats and sexual assault upon discovering his real identity.

In response, the court instructed Kotwali police to register a case, charging him under several sections of the IPC related to cruelty, hurt, insult, intimidation, and rape, as well as under specific religious conversion laws.

Additional Superintendent Akhilesh Narayan Singh confirmed the case registration and Zaidi's arrest, noting the victim had been repeatedly assaulted and abandoned after giving birth to their daughter in 2017.

Kotwali Inspector Ajay Kumar Tripathi revealed that Zaidi intensified pressure on the victim to convert after their daughter's birth, and assured the investigation will conclude swiftly with a charge sheet soon to be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

