Senior Doctors Allege Evidence Tampering in Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case

Senior doctors at RG Kar Medical College on Monday accused the West Bengal government and health department officials of tampering with evidence in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

During a press conference, they demanded live streaming of their meeting with the West Bengal government to discuss the issue.

'We condemn all such heinous crimes. This crime results from the nexus between the West Bengal government and health department officials,' stated one of the senior doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)