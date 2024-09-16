Senior Doctors Allege Evidence Tampering in Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case
Senior doctors at RG Kar Medical College accused the West Bengal government and health department officials of evidence tampering in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. They demanded live streaming of discussions with the government. Meanwhile, the government invited protesting junior doctors for talks to resolve the impasse.
Senior doctors at RG Kar Medical College on Monday accused the West Bengal government and health department officials of tampering with evidence in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.
During a press conference, they demanded live streaming of their meeting with the West Bengal government to discuss the issue.
'We condemn all such heinous crimes. This crime results from the nexus between the West Bengal government and health department officials,' stated one of the senior doctors.
