Swift Justice: Husband Arrested for Wife's Murder in Thane

A 50-year-old man, Pritesh Shirke, was arrested in Thane district shortly after allegedly killing his wife, Draupati Shirke, by slashing her neck over domestic disputes. The police registered an FIR for murder under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:11 IST
In a disturbing incident, a 50-year-old man was swiftly arrested in Thane district after he allegedly killed his wife by slashing her neck over domestic issues, according to police reports on Monday.

The suspect, Pritesh Shirke, was apprehended on Sunday evening, merely hours after he reportedly attacked his 47-year-old wife, Draupati Shirke, with a sharp weapon.

Police have registered an FIR under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, charging Shirke with murder, an official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

