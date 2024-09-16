Swift Justice: Husband Arrested for Wife's Murder in Thane
A 50-year-old man, Pritesh Shirke, was arrested in Thane district shortly after allegedly killing his wife, Draupati Shirke, by slashing her neck over domestic disputes. The police registered an FIR for murder under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, a 50-year-old man was swiftly arrested in Thane district after he allegedly killed his wife by slashing her neck over domestic issues, according to police reports on Monday.
The suspect, Pritesh Shirke, was apprehended on Sunday evening, merely hours after he reportedly attacked his 47-year-old wife, Draupati Shirke, with a sharp weapon.
Police have registered an FIR under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, charging Shirke with murder, an official confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police Constable and Lifeguard Arrested for Attempted Child Kidnapping in Goa
Philippine authorities detain more than 160 people over suspected cybercrime operation
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Advocates Zero Tolerance for Crime
Surge in West Bank Violence: Militants Kill Israeli Officers
Minority Teachers Face Violence and Resignation Amid Political Turmoil in Bangladesh