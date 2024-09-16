Left Menu

Police Allegedly Demolish Ahmadi Minarets in Punjab Province

Police allegedly demolished the minarets of a 40-year-old Ahmadi worship place in Pakistan's Punjab province. Over a dozen policemen were involved in the incident, which took place in Okara, Depalpur. The action was reportedly taken after local Ahmadis refused to comply with a police request to demolish the minarets themselves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:35 IST
Police Allegedly Demolish Ahmadi Minarets in Punjab Province
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Police reportedly demolished the minarets of a decades-old Ahmadi worship place in Punjab, Pakistan, as per the Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan. The incident occurred in Okara, Depalpur, approximately 130 km from Lahore.

Amir Mahmood, an official of the Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan, disclosed that Punjab police officers demolished the minarets and removed sacred words under the guidance of the local Deputy Superintendent of Police. Mahmood highlighted that the worship place was constructed before 1984 and should have been exempt from such actions, as per a previous court ruling.

Police justified the demolition by citing a complaint about the minarets' resemblance to those of Muslim mosques and stated that local Ahmadis had refused to remove them themselves. However, the Ahmadi community has frequently faced similar attacks, driven by religious extremism and legal restrictions on their religious practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024