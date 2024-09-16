Germany's New Border Checks: Analyzing the Impact and Controversies
Germany has reintroduced temporary border checks to combat irregular migration and cross-border crime, particularly affecting asylum seekers from neighboring EU countries. While the coalition government argues the necessity of these measures, migration experts and critics question their long-term effectiveness and potential to incite racial profiling.
Germany reinstated temporary border checks on Monday, targeting frontiers with France and the Netherlands to tackle irregular migration and cross-border crime. The coalition government has intensified its migration policies following a surge in arrivals from conflict-ridden regions, aiming to deter unauthorized entries.
Experts suggest the measures may be more symbolic than effective, questioning their long-term sustainability. 'The signal is deterrence – an attempt to demonstrate action,' said Hans Vorlaender, chairperson of Germany's expert council on integration and migration. Critics argue that smuggling networks will adapt, stressing the need for EU-wide asylum application processes.
Protests erupted, highlighting concerns over racial profiling and the potential undermining of EU solidarity. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser attributed a recent decline in asylum applications to last year's controls, but proving direct causation remains challenging.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China vs EU: Tension Rises Over South China Sea Incident
China Tensions with EU Over South China Sea Remarks
South Korean Police Investigate Telegram Over Deepfake Sex Crimes
BJD Criticizes Odisha BJP Government on Rising Crimes Against Women
South Korean Police Investigate Telegram for Deepfake Crimes