Germany's New Border Checks: Analyzing the Impact and Controversies

Germany has reintroduced temporary border checks to combat irregular migration and cross-border crime, particularly affecting asylum seekers from neighboring EU countries. While the coalition government argues the necessity of these measures, migration experts and critics question their long-term effectiveness and potential to incite racial profiling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:48 IST
Germany reinstated temporary border checks on Monday, targeting frontiers with France and the Netherlands to tackle irregular migration and cross-border crime. The coalition government has intensified its migration policies following a surge in arrivals from conflict-ridden regions, aiming to deter unauthorized entries.

Experts suggest the measures may be more symbolic than effective, questioning their long-term sustainability. 'The signal is deterrence – an attempt to demonstrate action,' said Hans Vorlaender, chairperson of Germany's expert council on integration and migration. Critics argue that smuggling networks will adapt, stressing the need for EU-wide asylum application processes.

Protests erupted, highlighting concerns over racial profiling and the potential undermining of EU solidarity. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser attributed a recent decline in asylum applications to last year's controls, but proving direct causation remains challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

