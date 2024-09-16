Germany's New Border Checks: Analyzing the Impact and Controversies

Germany reinstated temporary border checks on Monday, targeting frontiers with France and the Netherlands to tackle irregular migration and cross-border crime. The coalition government has intensified its migration policies following a surge in arrivals from conflict-ridden regions, aiming to deter unauthorized entries.

Experts suggest the measures may be more symbolic than effective, questioning their long-term sustainability. 'The signal is deterrence – an attempt to demonstrate action,' said Hans Vorlaender, chairperson of Germany's expert council on integration and migration. Critics argue that smuggling networks will adapt, stressing the need for EU-wide asylum application processes.

Protests erupted, highlighting concerns over racial profiling and the potential undermining of EU solidarity. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser attributed a recent decline in asylum applications to last year's controls, but proving direct causation remains challenging.

