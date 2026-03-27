Exposing the Deceit: Self-Styled Godman in Maharashtra Accused of Heinous Crime
A self-styled godman from Maharashtra is accused of raping a woman in Pune. Posing as Lord Shiva, he allegedly blackmailed the woman using photographs taken during the assault. The case emerged after a similar arrest gave the woman courage to report the crime. Investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A self-styled godman from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been accused of raping a 35-year-old woman under the guise of being an incarnation of Lord Shiva, according to an official statement on Friday. The 40-year-old suspect found his victim through Facebook in 2023, luring her under false pretenses.
The incident allegedly took place in Pune, where the suspect drugged the woman and took unauthorized photographs, later using these images for blackmail. The woman reported the crime after a similar case in Nashik inspired her to seek justice.
In collaboration with police from Manikpur, the matter has been referred to the Hadapsar police station in Pune for further investigation. Authorities are working diligently to apprehend the suspect, who reportedly used identical methods to exploit other women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- godman
- Pune
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- incarnation
- Lord Shiva
- FIR
- Palghar
- blackmail
- investigation
- crime
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