Left Menu

Exposing the Deceit: Self-Styled Godman in Maharashtra Accused of Heinous Crime

A self-styled godman from Maharashtra is accused of raping a woman in Pune. Posing as Lord Shiva, he allegedly blackmailed the woman using photographs taken during the assault. The case emerged after a similar arrest gave the woman courage to report the crime. Investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:05 IST
Exposing the Deceit: Self-Styled Godman in Maharashtra Accused of Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled godman from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been accused of raping a 35-year-old woman under the guise of being an incarnation of Lord Shiva, according to an official statement on Friday. The 40-year-old suspect found his victim through Facebook in 2023, luring her under false pretenses.

The incident allegedly took place in Pune, where the suspect drugged the woman and took unauthorized photographs, later using these images for blackmail. The woman reported the crime after a similar case in Nashik inspired her to seek justice.

In collaboration with police from Manikpur, the matter has been referred to the Hadapsar police station in Pune for further investigation. Authorities are working diligently to apprehend the suspect, who reportedly used identical methods to exploit other women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

 Global
2
Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

 China
3
Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

 Global
4
Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026