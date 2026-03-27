Ram Navami Festivities Under Tight Security in Jharkhand
Security arrangements are strengthened in Jharkhand for Ram Navami celebrations. Devotees gather at temples while religious processions occur in districts. Drones, CCTV, and rapid response teams monitor events. Hazaribag and Jamshedpur processions happen Saturday. Leaders wish citizens well, emphasizing Lord Ram's ideals of truth, duty, and harmony.
- Country:
- India
Elaborate security measures have been implemented across Jharkhand to guarantee serene Ram Navami celebrations on Friday. Devotees are flocking to temples, and numerous districts have planned religious processions, according to officials.
Surveillance is heightened with drones, CCTV cameras, and quick response teams. Sensitive areas receive special attention as processions are scheduled in most districts, with Hazaribag and Jamshedpur organizing theirs on Saturday.
Cities are adorned with saffron flags, and key state leaders extended festival greetings, highlighting Lord Ram's ideals of truth and righteousness. The festival is hoped to bring peace and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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