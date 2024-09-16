Left Menu

Alleged Assassin Attempt on Trump: Suspect Arrested

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, allegedly attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a West Palm Beach golf course. He was arrested after being confronted by a Secret Service agent. Routh, with a criminal history, had camped near the site for 12 hours, carrying a loaded rifle and supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:51 IST
Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is facing serious charges after allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Court documents reveal that Routh camped outside a West Palm Beach golf course with a loaded rifle and supplies for nearly 12 hours before being confronted by a Secret Service agent.

Routh, who has a prior felony conviction, was arrested on Sunday afternoon. He faces charges of possessing a firearm despite a prior conviction and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

Authorities used cell phone data to place Routh at the golf course from early morning until the afternoon. They recovered a digital camera, a loaded rifle with a scope, and a bag of food from the site. Routh's online presence suggests shifting political views and intense outrage over world events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

