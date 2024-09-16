Support Grows for Kolkata Officer Arrested in High-Profile Hospital Case
A senior Kolkata Police officer publicly supported Abhijit Mondal, arrested by the CBI in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. Additional Commissioner V Solomon Nesakumar assured Mondal's family of departmental support. Mondal, accused of tampering with evidence, maintains his innocence. His wife also voiced her faith in his integrity.
A senior Kolkata Police official has voiced support for Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.
Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, V Solomon Nesakumar, along with other high-ranking officers, met Mondal's family to assure them of the department's backing. 'We informed his wife that the department stands by them like a family and will provide all support,' Nesakumar stated.
The CBI arrested Mondal in relation to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Mondal is accused of evidence tampering and delaying the FIR registration. Despite these allegations, Nesakumar stated, 'Personally, I believe he is not guilty. He acted with good intentions and in the interest of justice.' Mondal's wife also defended him, asserting his cooperation with the CBI and her belief in his innocence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
