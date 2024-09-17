Left Menu

US Calls for Thorough Probe into Eygi's Killing

The State Department demands a comprehensive Israeli investigation into the killing of U.S. citizen Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi in the West Bank. Washington warns of potential measures if unsatisfied with the findings. Eygi was shot by Israeli forces during a protest against settlement expansion. The incident has heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's initial findings on the killing of U.S. citizen Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi do not exonerate Israeli security forces, said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday. Washington has warned that it would consider other measures if dissatisfied with a comprehensive Israeli investigation.

Eygi, also a Turkish citizen, was shot by Israeli troops on Sept. 6 amidst a protest against West Bank settlement expansion, with Israel claiming it was an unintentional act during a violent demonstration.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently labeled Eygi's killing as 'unprovoked and unjustified,' prompting demands for changes in Israeli military conduct in the West Bank. The US awaits results of a full investigation, threatening action if not satisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

