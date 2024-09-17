State Government Accedes to Junior Doctors' Demands Amid Protests
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accepted most of the demands of agitating junior doctors, leading to key transfers in the police and health departments. Despite the government's concessions, the doctors remain skeptical and plan to continue protests until verbal promises are implemented concretely.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has acceded to the majority of demands made by the protesting junior doctors, resulting in key transfers within the Kolkata Police and state health department. Notable changes include the reassignment of Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and the removal of the Directors of Medical Education and Health Services.
The Chief Minister announced these decisions following a midnight meeting with the junior doctors at her Kalighat residence, just hours before a scheduled Supreme Court hearing on the matter. The meeting's minutes were officially signed by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and endorsed by a delegation of 42 doctors.
Despite these developments, the doctors stated they would continue their protests until the promises are translated into concrete actions. They also underscored unresolved issues such as corruption and safety concerns in hospitals. A special task force and an effective grievance redressal mechanism were also proposed to improve hospital safety and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
