Deadly Ambush: Armed Men Kill Two Police Officers in Northeastern Benin

In a tragic incident, unidentified armed men ambushed and killed two police officers on patrol in northeastern Benin, near the border with Niger, on Sunday. The attack was confirmed by a local official on Monday.

The officers were traveling by motorbike through Karimama district, about 750 km north of the commercial capital Cotonou, when they were ambushed. According to Amadou Bonkanon, Karimama's second deputy mayor, the assailants took the victims' weapons and burnt their motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

This attack is the latest in a string of assaults affecting the region. In June, seven soldiers were killed by suspected Islamist militants in northern Benin's Pendjari National Park.

