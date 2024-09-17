Left Menu

TikTok's Legal Battle: National Security Concerns vs. First Amendment Rights

TikTok is challenging a law that could ban it in the US, arguing it violates the First Amendment. The US government claims the law is needed to address national security risks posed by the app’s ties to China. A federal appeals court heard arguments for and against the law's constitutionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2024 02:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 02:59 IST
TikTok's Legal Battle: National Security Concerns vs. First Amendment Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

TikTok squared off with the US government in a federal court on Monday, contesting a proposed law that could ban the platform in a few months as unconstitutional. The US Justice Department argued the law is needed to mitigate national security risks posed by TikTok's Chinese connections.

In over two hours of testimony before a federal appeals court in Washington, attorneys debated whether the law mandating TikTok cut ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance by January was justifiable. Veteran attorney Andrew Pincus, representing TikTok, claimed the law unfairly targets the company and impinges on First Amendment rights.

Signed by President Joe Biden in April, the measure culminates years of concerns over TikTok's data collection and the potential influence of Chinese authorities through its algorithm. Justice Department attorney Daniel Tenny acknowledged data collection's commercial value but stressed the national security threat it poses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024