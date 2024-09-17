Left Menu

The Complex Life of Ryan Routh: From Gun Convictions to a Foiled Assassination Plot

Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old roofing contractor, has been charged with gun-related crimes after allegedly plotting to assassinate Donald Trump. His erratic past includes gun felony convictions, support for Ukraine's war effort, and social media posts mocking Joe Biden. Officials have not cited motives, but his controversial background is under scrutiny.

Updated: 17-09-2024 04:52 IST
Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old roofing contractor, has been charged with two gun-related crimes, a day after he was discovered with a rifle at the boundary of Donald Trump's golf course. The federal charges come amid suspicions of an assassination plot against the former president.

Routh's troubled history features bouncing checks, multiple traffic violations, and a 2002 gun felony conviction. Additionally, Routh has been an outspoken critic of Joe Biden and has oscillated in his views on Trump, whom he initially supported before calling it a mistake.

He has notably shown strong support for Ukraine against Russia and even proposed purchasing a rocket to attack Vladimir Putin. Routh's social media activities have recently been scrutinized and many of his accounts are now private. Authorities are digging deeper into his background and more charges are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

