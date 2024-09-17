Daring Rescue: 11-Year-Old Boy Freed from Boulders After Nine-Hour Ordeal
An 11-year-old boy was rescued after being trapped between boulders for over nine hours near his school in New Hampshire. Despite initial efforts, firefighters and emergency responders from multiple communities ultimately freed him using ropes and lubricants. The boy was taken to a hospital and later released.
- Country:
- United States
Rescuers successfully freed an 11-year-old boy who was trapped between two large boulders for more than nine hours near his school in New Hampshire, a fire chief confirmed on Monday.
The boy, a student at the Wediko School, had been exploring a rocky area on campus when he slipped and became lodged between the boulders, officials said. Despite immediate efforts from staff, the boy remained stuck, prompting a call to local emergency services.
Firefighters, state police, and responders from multiple communities worked through the night, using ropes and lubricants to extricate the child. Once freed, he was evaluated at a hospital and then released. The coordinated teamwork of all involved was crucial to the successful rescue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Shuts Schools Amid Heavy Rains; PM Modi Assures Assistance
Belgorod Schools Shift Online After Kyiv Attack
Global Education Partners with UK State School to Launch in India and UAE
Missile Barrage: Kyiv Recovers Amid Explosions on School's First Day
Kerala Schools Reopen After Devastating Landslides