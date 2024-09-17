Daring Rescue: 11-Year-Old Boy Freed from Boulders After Nine-Hour Ordeal

Rescuers successfully freed an 11-year-old boy who was trapped between two large boulders for more than nine hours near his school in New Hampshire, a fire chief confirmed on Monday.

The boy, a student at the Wediko School, had been exploring a rocky area on campus when he slipped and became lodged between the boulders, officials said. Despite immediate efforts from staff, the boy remained stuck, prompting a call to local emergency services.

Firefighters, state police, and responders from multiple communities worked through the night, using ropes and lubricants to extricate the child. Once freed, he was evaluated at a hospital and then released. The coordinated teamwork of all involved was crucial to the successful rescue.

