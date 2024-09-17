Left Menu

Daring Rescue: 11-Year-Old Boy Freed from Boulders After Nine-Hour Ordeal

An 11-year-old boy was rescued after being trapped between boulders for over nine hours near his school in New Hampshire. Despite initial efforts, firefighters and emergency responders from multiple communities ultimately freed him using ropes and lubricants. The boy was taken to a hospital and later released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Concord | Updated: 17-09-2024 05:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 05:10 IST
Daring Rescue: 11-Year-Old Boy Freed from Boulders After Nine-Hour Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Rescuers successfully freed an 11-year-old boy who was trapped between two large boulders for more than nine hours near his school in New Hampshire, a fire chief confirmed on Monday.

The boy, a student at the Wediko School, had been exploring a rocky area on campus when he slipped and became lodged between the boulders, officials said. Despite immediate efforts from staff, the boy remained stuck, prompting a call to local emergency services.

Firefighters, state police, and responders from multiple communities worked through the night, using ropes and lubricants to extricate the child. Once freed, he was evaluated at a hospital and then released. The coordinated teamwork of all involved was crucial to the successful rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024