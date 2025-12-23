School Scandal: Headmaster's Alleged Role in Student Assault
A seventh-class student in Kompally was assaulted by seniors on orders from their headmaster after he was suspected of deflating bicycle tires. The student's mother filed a complaint, leading to a case under the BNS and Juvenile Justice Act. Police are investigating the matter.
A seventh-grade student in Kompally was allegedly beaten by older students at the instruction of the school's headmaster. The dispute arose after suspicions that the young student had deflated bicycle tires in the school parking lot.
The victim's mother has since filed a complaint, prompting a police case against the headmaster. The charges are being pursued under the BNS and the Juvenile Justice Act.
The Pet Basheerabad police station confirms that the case is still under investigation, as authorities seek to uncover more details about the incident, which occurred on Monday.
