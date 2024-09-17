Left Menu

Israel Expands War Aims in Gaza Amid Hezbollah Conflict

Israel has broadened its objectives in Gaza to include facilitating the return of residents to northern Israel evacuated due to Hezbollah attacks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved the decision amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, which could potentially lead to a regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 05:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 05:50 IST
Israel Expands War Aims in Gaza Amid Hezbollah Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel on Tuesday expanded its stated goals in Gaza to include enabling residents to return to northern communities evacuated after attacks from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This decision came after an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet. The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel, with Hezbollah opening a second front against Israel a day later. Tensions across the Israel-Lebanon border have since escalated, risking a broader regional conflict.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from towns along the northern frontier due to heavy rocket fire and remain displaced. Israel's defense minister warned that an agreement with Hezbollah is becoming less likely, suggesting that military action may be necessary to ensure the safe return of northern communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024