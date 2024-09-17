Israel Expands War Aims in Gaza Amid Hezbollah Conflict

Israel on Tuesday expanded its stated goals in Gaza to include enabling residents to return to northern communities evacuated after attacks from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This decision came after an overnight meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet. The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel, with Hezbollah opening a second front against Israel a day later. Tensions across the Israel-Lebanon border have since escalated, risking a broader regional conflict.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from towns along the northern frontier due to heavy rocket fire and remain displaced. Israel's defense minister warned that an agreement with Hezbollah is becoming less likely, suggesting that military action may be necessary to ensure the safe return of northern communities.

