Supporting Democracy in Bangladesh: Verma Stresses Peaceful Transition
Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, emphasizes the importance of supporting a democratic, peaceful, and lawful transition in Bangladesh. During a speech at the Hudson Institute, Verma highlights the ongoing U.S. commitment to aid Bangladesh in restoring security and law and order. He also underscores the autonomy of the Bangladeshi people to decide the timeline and framework for their new election. A high-level U.S. delegation recently met with Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, to pledge support and further economic and political ties.
Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, emphasized the critical need for supporting a democratic, peaceful, and lawful transition in Bangladesh during an address at the Hudson Institute on Monday.
'The most important priority is to try to support a democratic, peaceful, lawful transition. I think that's what is in everyone's interest,' Verma stated in response to a question on the matter.
Verma underscored the day-by-day approach necessary as Bangladesh works to restore security, law and order, and basic economic services. 'It is for the people of Bangladesh to decide how and when they're going to hold a new election,' he asserted. He noted that the U.S. would continue to support the Bangladeshi people's democratic pathway and address concerns over civilian attacks.
A high-level U.S. delegation met Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, in Dhaka, where USAID committed USD 202.25 million to support the nation's development, youth empowerment, and democracy. This gesture followed Yunus's appointment after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina amid mass protests in early August.
