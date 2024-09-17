Left Menu

ED Raids Homes of TMC MLA Amid RG Kar Hospital Probe

Enforcement Directorate officers conducted raids at six locations in Kolkata, including the residence of TMC MLA Sudipto Roy, as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The operation includes searches at the home of a medicine dealer and other locations.

Updated: 17-09-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:00 IST
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
On Tuesday morning, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers launched simultaneous raids across six locations in Kolkata, including the residence of TMC MLA Sudipto Roy. These actions are tied to ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an ED official confirmed.

In addition to Roy's residence in Sithi, searches were also conducted at the home of a medicine dealer and four other undisclosed locations. According to the ED officer, the raids were prompted by specific intelligence inputs related to the case.

The probe into financial mismanagement at RG Kar Hospital has already led to the arrest of the hospital's former principal, Sandip Ghosh, along with three of his associates. The investigation gained momentum following a rape and murder incident involving a woman doctor at the hospital.

