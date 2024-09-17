Karnataka Home Minister Vows Action Over Nagamangala Violence

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has promised a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of 'outsiders' in the recent Nagamangala violence. The chaos erupted during a Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district, leading to the vandalism of shops and vehicles on September 11.

"We will examine everything thoroughly. Based on the investigation report, decisions will be made. We will ensure no one is unjustly punished," Parameshwara told reporters. Two police officials have already been suspended, with further actions pending the probe's outcome.

Parameshwara emphasized that the state government is taking the incident seriously, dismissing allegations of negligence from the BJP. "If the investigation reveals the involvement of outsiders or banned groups, appropriate action will be taken," he assured. Calls for a National Investigation Agency probe by the BJP were refuted, labeling them as unnecessary.

Reports indicate that trouble began when an argument broke out during the procession from Badri Koppalu village, leading to stone-pelting and escalated violence. Additional actions are being taken based on ongoing investigations into various related incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)