Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

The Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The plea was associated with the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic who studied at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The bench criticized the lawyer, stating the court's remit does not cover political directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:15 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a plea demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the rape and murder of a postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A bench, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, admonished the lawyer for presenting such a plea, emphasizing that the court does not have the authority to issue such orders.

''This is not a political forum. As a member of the bar, your submissions must adhere to legal discipline. Our focus is on the grievances of the medical community. Directing the Chief Minister to resign is beyond our jurisdiction,'' said the bench.

