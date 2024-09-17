Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
The Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The plea was associated with the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic who studied at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The bench criticized the lawyer, stating the court's remit does not cover political directives.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a plea demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the rape and murder of a postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
A bench, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, admonished the lawyer for presenting such a plea, emphasizing that the court does not have the authority to issue such orders.
''This is not a political forum. As a member of the bar, your submissions must adhere to legal discipline. Our focus is on the grievances of the medical community. Directing the Chief Minister to resign is beyond our jurisdiction,'' said the bench.
