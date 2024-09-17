Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF Along Punjab Border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, according to a spokesperson on Tuesday.

The official stated that the man was spotted surreptitiously crossing the international boundary in Amritsar district's Ratankhurd village area around 9.15 pm on Monday. He ignored further warnings and approached the border fence.

The intruder, displaying aggressive gestures, did not halt his advance despite being challenged by the troops, compelling the force to neutralize him on the spot.

The BSF recovered Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 270 and a half-torn Rs 10 note from the intruder. His body has been handed over to the local Gharinda police station for further investigation.

The BSF is responsible for guarding the 553-kilometer international border with Pakistan in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)