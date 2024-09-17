Left Menu

Government Bolsters Police Canteens Amid Ethnic Conflict in Manipur

The government has instructed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to augment manpower and resources in police canteens across Manipur. This directive follows Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement of opening 36 more stores for the public, addressing shortages caused by ongoing ethnic violence. The canteens offer daily use items at reduced prices.

The Central Government has directed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to provide additional manpower and resources to police canteens in Manipur. This move comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the opening of over 36 new stores for the general public amidst the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

According to official sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also mandated continuous replenishment of stocks as these outlets commence operations. A CISF-run canteen was inaugurated at Imphal airport on Tuesday, marking the beginning of this initiative.

These police canteens, operating under the 'Kendriya Police Kalyan Board' and offering items ranging from groceries to consumer durables, will now extend their services to the general population. CAPF personnel and allied forces purchasing from these stores benefit from a 50% GST concession funded through their internal budget. The increased public access to these canteens aims to mitigate the impact of disrupted supply chains caused by the ethnic unrest.

