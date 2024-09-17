Putin Orders Expansion of Russian Army Amid Rising Border Threats

President Vladimir Putin has commanded a significant expansion of Russia's military forces, urging the growth of active servicemen by 180,000 to reach a total of 1.5 million. This directive follows increasing threats along the country's western and eastern borders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the enlargement of the army is a direct response to the hostile environment at Russia's western periphery and the volatile situation to the east. This development situates Russia's forces as the second largest globally, surpassing the military personnel counts of the United States and India.

This marks the third augmentation order by Putin since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. A portion of the expansion includes the establishment of new military units to bolster security, particularly in the northwest following Finland's accession to NATO.

