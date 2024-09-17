Delhi High Court Grants Bail to RJD Aide in Money Laundering Case

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Amit Katyal, a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, in a money laundering case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in Indian Railways.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna concluded proceedings by stating, "Bail granted," thereby offering relief to Katyal.

Katyal was arrested on November 11, 2023, under several sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency alleges that Katyal acquired land from job seekers on behalf of Lalu Prasad, using his position as the director of AK Infosystems Private Limited.

Family members of the RJD chief are also under scrutiny in this case. Katyal's bail application had been initially dismissed by a trial court on May 22, citing insufficient grounds for relief.

