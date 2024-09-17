Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail to RJD Aide in Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s aide, Amit Katyal, in a money laundering case tied to the land-for-jobs scam in Indian Railways. Arrested by the ED in November, Katyal was accused of acquiring land for job aspirants. His earlier bail application was denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:20 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Bail to RJD Aide in Money Laundering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Amit Katyal, a close associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, in a money laundering case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in Indian Railways.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna concluded proceedings by stating, "Bail granted," thereby offering relief to Katyal.

Katyal was arrested on November 11, 2023, under several sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency alleges that Katyal acquired land from job seekers on behalf of Lalu Prasad, using his position as the director of AK Infosystems Private Limited.

Family members of the RJD chief are also under scrutiny in this case. Katyal's bail application had been initially dismissed by a trial court on May 22, citing insufficient grounds for relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024