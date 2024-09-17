Left Menu

U.S. Navy Aircraft's Bold Flyover Through Taiwan Strait Stirs Tensions with China

A U.S. Navy aircraft flew through the Taiwan Strait, reinforcing American commitment to free international airspace. China, claiming sovereignty over the Taiwan Strait, scrambled jets in response. The move follows similar actions by Germany to show solidarity with Western allies over Taiwan amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:24 IST
A U.S. Navy aircraft flew through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, showcasing a commitment to free and open international airspace, according to U.S. sources. China quickly responded by scrambling fighters over the waterway it claims as its own.

According to the U.S. 7th Fleet, the P-8A Poseidon's flight upheld navigational rights and freedoms for all nations, in accordance with international law. China views Western military presence in the region as provocative.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command reported that its jets monitored and alerted the U.S. aircraft. Amidst increased military activities around Taiwan, last week saw the first transit by German navy ships through the Taiwan Strait in two decades, reflecting Western cohesion over Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

