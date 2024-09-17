Supreme Court Upholds Atomic Energy Act, Bars Private Licensing
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by Sandeep TS, a US-based physicist, challenging a provision of the Atomic Energy Act that prohibits private entities from obtaining licenses to deal in nuclear materials, citing potential misuse such as bomb-making. The court upheld the law, emphasizing the prohibition's policy rationale.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea from US-based physicist Sandeep TS, challenging a provision of the Atomic Energy Act that prevents private companies from securing licenses to handle nuclear materials, citing concerns about potential misuse, including making bombs.
A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra supported the law's ban on atomic energy licensing for private entities, highlighting that policy decisions such as these are beyond judicial intervention.
''Nuclear materials can be misused to make bombs, which is why the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, restricts their access,'' noted the Chief Justice. The court found the provision neither arbitrary nor unconstitutional.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's Residence
PM Modi and CJI Chandrachud Celebrate Ganesh Puja Together in Delhi
Mindset must move from making concessions for women to recognising their entitlements: CJI Chandrachud at News18 event.
CJI Chandrachud Calls for Shift in Patriarchal Mindset to Achieve Gender Equality