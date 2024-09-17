Left Menu

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Challenges ED Arrest in Delhi High Court

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has taken legal action against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board. He was arrested on September 2 and remains in judicial custody. The case involves accusations of illegal recruitment and misuse of resources during his chairmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:42 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has approached the Delhi High Court to challenge his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as chairman.

Khan's petition is expected to be heard later this week. He was detained on September 2 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following an ED raid at his Okhla residence. He is currently in judicial custody until September 23.

The money laundering case arises from a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR and several complaints by Delhi Police. The ED claims Khan and his associates benefited from illegal recruitment and leasing of Waqf Board properties, citing seized incriminating evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

