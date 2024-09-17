Amit Shah Highlights PM Modi's Achievements in First 100 Days of Third Term

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, held a press conference in New Delhi today to outline the significant initiatives, decisions, and accomplishments of the first 100 days of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's third term. The event also saw the release of a special booklet, 'Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat', and eight flyers detailing key achievements under Modi’s leadership. Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, was also present.

During the briefing, Shri Shah congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his birthday, noting Modi's rise from humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy. He highlighted that Modi has received top honors from 15 different countries, a testament to his global stature and India's pride.

Shri Shah emphasized that the current government, having been elected for a third consecutive term, is achieving significant milestones in stability and policy execution. He praised the Modi administration for its accomplishments over the past decade, including advancements in security, education, and economic development.

Under Modi’s leadership, the government has strengthened both internal and external security, revamped the education sector, and established India as a top destination for global production. Shri Shah also pointed out that the Digital India initiative is influencing other nations and that India’s future in space exploration is promising.

The Modi government has made substantial strides in improving living standards for the poor, providing essential services such as housing, sanitation, and healthcare to millions. Shri Shah revealed that a target has been set to ensure every Indian has their own house within the next five years.

The Home Minister also discussed major infrastructure projects initiated during these 100 days, including a new mega port in Vadhavan, road connections for 25,000 villages, and expansions to major routes. Several metro rail projects and airport upgrades are underway to boost tourism.

Farmers have seen benefits from increased support, with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana distributing Rs 20,000 crore to nearly 10 crore farmers. The government is also focusing on sustainable agriculture and reducing export duties on key commodities.

For the middle class, tax relief measures have been introduced, including income tax exemptions up to Rs 7 lakh and increases in housing benefits. The government has also enhanced support for startups and MSMEs, abolished the angel tax, and expanded the Mudra loan limit.

Shri Shah highlighted the significant investments in youth empowerment, with a Rs 2 lakh crore package to benefit over 4 crore youth through various programs, internships, and job opportunities. Capital expenditure has been increased to strengthen infrastructure and create jobs.

Additional initiatives include the expansion of self-help groups for women, development programs for tribal villages, and the reintroduction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools. New laws and disaster management schemes have also been implemented to modernize India’s legal system and enhance disaster response capabilities.

Shri Shah concluded by attributing the rapid progress in the first 100 days to proactive planning and the dedication of the bureaucracy. He expressed confidence that these efforts will lead to continued development, safety, and prosperity for India.