Fresh Militant Attack Disrupts Peace in Manipur's Mongbung Meitei Village

Suspected militants launched a fresh attack at Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur's Jiribam district on Tuesday evening, police reported on Wednesday. The attack occurred around 7 pm when militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons, prompting immediate retaliation from local village volunteers.

No injuries were reported during the exchange of fire. Security forces were quickly deployed to the area to bring the situation under control, and the firing ceased around 8 pm, according to police officials. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged villagers to cooperate with security operations to ensure their safety.

In recent days, villagers reported multiple drone sightings above Mongbung Meitei village, further raising concerns. During a separate operation in Chanung and C Zoulen village in Imphal East district, security forces seized a locally made single barrel, an SLR magazine, and live ammunition on Monday, a police statement confirmed.

