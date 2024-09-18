Heroic Midnight Rescue: 10 Saved from Blaze in Thane Commercial Building
In Maharashtra's Thane city, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 16-storey commercial building, prompting a rescue operation. Authorities saved nine patients from an eye clinic and one from a fertility centre. The fire was extinguished after five hours of effort, with no injuries reported.
A late-night blaze erupted on the 11th floor of a 16-storey commercial building in Thane, Maharashtra, putting lives at risk and triggering a swift rescue mission. Officials confirmed that nine patients from an eye clinic and one individual from a fertility centre were successfully rescued.
The fire, which started around 11 pm on Tuesday, was finally controlled after five grueling hours, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
The office of a trust, where the fire began, was completely gutted. Firefighters faced challenges due to the closed office, employing specialized equipment to break in and douse the flames. The building remained engulfed in smoke throughout the operation.
