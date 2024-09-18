Left Menu

Heroic Midnight Rescue: 10 Saved from Blaze in Thane Commercial Building

In Maharashtra's Thane city, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 16-storey commercial building, prompting a rescue operation. Authorities saved nine patients from an eye clinic and one from a fertility centre. The fire was extinguished after five hours of effort, with no injuries reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:07 IST
Heroic Midnight Rescue: 10 Saved from Blaze in Thane Commercial Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A late-night blaze erupted on the 11th floor of a 16-storey commercial building in Thane, Maharashtra, putting lives at risk and triggering a swift rescue mission. Officials confirmed that nine patients from an eye clinic and one individual from a fertility centre were successfully rescued.

The fire, which started around 11 pm on Tuesday, was finally controlled after five grueling hours, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The office of a trust, where the fire began, was completely gutted. Firefighters faced challenges due to the closed office, employing specialized equipment to break in and douse the flames. The building remained engulfed in smoke throughout the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024