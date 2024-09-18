Man Arrested for Murdering Elderly Couple in Jammu

In a shocking turn of events, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly couple in Jammu. The arrest comes just four days after the crime was committed, a senior police officer disclosed on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Deepak Singh alias 'Sonu', had no prior criminal record and had been familiar with the victims for nearly eight years. 'Sonu was in dire need of money and planned the murder to rob the family,' revealed Senior Superintendent of Police, Joginder Singh.

The victims, Sanjay Chandaill and his wife Veena Devi, were found dead at their residence in the Bohri area on the outskirts of the city. The couple lived alone as their daughters had moved out of Jammu and Kashmir. CCTV footage played a crucial role in solving the case, leading to Sonu's arrest. The police are urging residents to expand their camera coverage to include main roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)