NATO Urged to Respond Robustly to Russian Airspace Violations

NATO must enact a robust, coordinated response to incidents in which Russian missiles or drones fired at Ukraine enter the alliance's airspace, Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday.

Defense ministers from NATO's eastern flank, meeting in Bucharest, expressed deep concerns over Russia's activities in the Black Sea region. Earlier this month, incidents of Russian drones breaching NATO airspace in Romania and Latvia prompted calls for joint countermeasures.

Ukraine's recent accusation that Russia used strategic bombers to strike a civilian grain vessel near Romania has further escalated tensions. B9 states remain deeply concerned about repeated incursions by Russian drones and missiles into NATO airspace, emphasized Tilvar, stressing the need for a coordinated allied response and enhanced air defense measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)