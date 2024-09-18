Left Menu

U.S. Progress on Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Blinken Reports

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced progress towards a Gaza ceasefire deal, with 15 out of 18 paragraphs agreed upon over the last month and a half. However, some issues still need to be resolved before reaching a final agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:22 IST
U.S. Progress on Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Blinken Reports
  • Country:
  • Egypt

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported significant progress towards a Gaza ceasefire deal on Wednesday. According to Blinken, 15 paragraphs of the agreement have been settled over the past month and a half.

Despite these advancements, Blinken highlighted that there are still several unresolved issues that need to be addressed before a final deal can be reached.

The Secretary of State's comments underscore ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring stability to the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024