U.S. Progress on Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Blinken Reports

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported significant progress towards a Gaza ceasefire deal on Wednesday. According to Blinken, 15 paragraphs of the agreement have been settled over the past month and a half.

Despite these advancements, Blinken highlighted that there are still several unresolved issues that need to be addressed before a final deal can be reached.

The Secretary of State's comments underscore ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring stability to the volatile region.

