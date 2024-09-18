Supreme Court Rejects Plea on Festival Noise Pollution in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a plea aimed at curbing noise pollution and the unregulated use of laser beams during festivals in Maharashtra.

Rejecting the petition, the court noted that festivals like 'Ganapati puja' have concluded in the state, and further pointed out that the Bombay High Court has already permitted filing of representations to officials in cases of judgement violations on the matter.

The hearing took place on Tuesday, with a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra. The plea was filed by 'Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat,' which sought to regulate the use of laser beams and loudspeakers at public functions, including religious festivals.

Earlier, on April 20, the High Court disposed of a similar PIL and advised aggrieved parties to approach the concerned authorities. "You move a representation," the bench said, adding that the petitioner could return to the apex court if dissatisfied.

(With inputs from agencies.)