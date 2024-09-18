Indian Army and Tiranga Mountain Rescue Ink Pact for Enhanced High-Altitude Operations

The Indian Army on Wednesday signed a pact with Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) to enhance its rescue and survival operations in mountainous terrains.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in the presence of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. The MoU aims to enhance the Army's capabilities in avalanche rescue and survival skills through specialized training programs.

Military officials highlighted that this partnership underscores a commitment to improve readiness and effectiveness in high-altitude environments. General Dwivedi praised TMR's collaboration and awarded commendation cards to two of its team members for their contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)