Egypt Firm on Pre-War Border Security with Gaza

Egypt's stance on maintaining the pre-war security arrangements at its Gaza border remains steadfast, according to a statement by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The discussions, centered on Israel's troop presence along the 14-km buffer zone, are aimed at achieving a ceasefire and releasing hostages. Israeli troops entered the buffer zone in May during an offensive around Rafah.

Egypt, mediating the ceasefire talks, demands the restoration of a Palestinian presence at the Rafah crossing and rejects any Israeli military occupation along the border.

