Egypt Firm on Pre-War Border Security with Gaza

Egypt will not consent to changes in the pre-war security arrangements on its Gaza border, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty declared. Talks focus on Israel's troop presence and ceasefire negotiations as Egypt insists on restoring a Palestinian presence at the Rafah crossing, rejecting Israeli military occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:23 IST
Egypt's stance on maintaining the pre-war security arrangements at its Gaza border remains steadfast, according to a statement by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

The discussions, centered on Israel's troop presence along the 14-km buffer zone, are aimed at achieving a ceasefire and releasing hostages. Israeli troops entered the buffer zone in May during an offensive around Rafah.

Egypt, mediating the ceasefire talks, demands the restoration of a Palestinian presence at the Rafah crossing and rejects any Israeli military occupation along the border.

