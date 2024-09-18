Egypt Firm on Pre-War Border Security with Gaza
Egypt will not consent to changes in the pre-war security arrangements on its Gaza border, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty declared. Talks focus on Israel's troop presence and ceasefire negotiations as Egypt insists on restoring a Palestinian presence at the Rafah crossing, rejecting Israeli military occupation.
Egypt's stance on maintaining the pre-war security arrangements at its Gaza border remains steadfast, according to a statement by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.
The discussions, centered on Israel's troop presence along the 14-km buffer zone, are aimed at achieving a ceasefire and releasing hostages. Israeli troops entered the buffer zone in May during an offensive around Rafah.
Egypt, mediating the ceasefire talks, demands the restoration of a Palestinian presence at the Rafah crossing and rejects any Israeli military occupation along the border.
