Pakistani Couple Stopped at Indore Airport for Visa Norm Violation

A Pakistani couple arriving from Sharjah was halted at Indore airport for violating visa regulations and will be returned to the UAE, an airport official reported on Wednesday.

The couple, who arrived by an Air India Express flight on Tuesday night, are restricted by their visas to enter India only via the Delhi airport.

Due to this breach, they have been detained at the Indore airport under immigration rules and will be repatriated on the next Air India Express flight on Thursday night.

