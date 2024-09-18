Left Menu

Pakistani Couple Stopped at Indore Airport for Visa Norm Violation

A Pakistani couple arriving from Sharjah was stopped at Indore airport due to visa violations. They will be sent back to the UAE as their visa allows entry only through Delhi airport. The incident took place on Tuesday night, and they will board the next Air India Express flight to Sharjah on Thursday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:30 IST
Pakistani Couple Stopped at Indore Airport for Visa Norm Violation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani couple arriving from Sharjah was halted at Indore airport for violating visa regulations and will be returned to the UAE, an airport official reported on Wednesday.

The couple, who arrived by an Air India Express flight on Tuesday night, are restricted by their visas to enter India only via the Delhi airport.

Due to this breach, they have been detained at the Indore airport under immigration rules and will be repatriated on the next Air India Express flight on Thursday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024