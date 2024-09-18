Pakistani Couple Stopped at Indore Airport for Visa Norm Violation
A Pakistani couple arriving from Sharjah was stopped at Indore airport due to visa violations. They will be sent back to the UAE as their visa allows entry only through Delhi airport. The incident took place on Tuesday night, and they will board the next Air India Express flight to Sharjah on Thursday night.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A Pakistani couple arriving from Sharjah was halted at Indore airport for violating visa regulations and will be returned to the UAE, an airport official reported on Wednesday.
The couple, who arrived by an Air India Express flight on Tuesday night, are restricted by their visas to enter India only via the Delhi airport.
Due to this breach, they have been detained at the Indore airport under immigration rules and will be repatriated on the next Air India Express flight on Thursday night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Leaders of UAE and UK Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties
India and UAE Join Forces in Public Sector Audit Cooperation
WHO and UAE Successfully Vaccinate Over 161,000 Palestinian Children in Gaza Against Polio
Desperate Plea: Father Appeals to Save Daughter From UAE Execution
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets African Development Bank President to Discuss UAE-Africa Cooperation