Left Menu

Erdogan Asserts Turkey's Commitment to East-West Balance Amid Rising BRICS and SCO Ambitions

President Erdogan has reiterated Turkey's intention to strengthen ties with both East and West, expressing interest in joining BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). His statements aim to dispel Western fears of a geopolitical shift as Turkey adapts to changing global power dynamics in economy, production, and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:06 IST
Erdogan Asserts Turkey's Commitment to East-West Balance Amid Rising BRICS and SCO Ambitions
President Tayyip Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to deepening ties with the East, including the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), on Wednesday while continuing to engage with the West. The NATO member has recently expressed interest in joining both BRICS and SCO, raising concerns in the U.S. and Europe over Turkey's geopolitical orientation.

During an event in Ankara, Erdogan dismissed debates over an 'axis shift' as unfounded but emphasized that Turkey must adapt to new 'centres of power' in areas like economy, production, and technology. 'That is the approach behind our country's will to expand dialogue from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to BRICS and ASEAN,' Erdogan stated.

'Of course, our face is turned to the West, but this certainly does not mean that we will turn our backs on the East or ignore and not improve our ties with the East,' he added. BRICS includes countries like China and Russia that aspire to expand the group further to counter Western economic dominance, while the SCO serves as a political and economic counterweight to Western alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024