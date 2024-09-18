Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Young Girl in Pardi: A Community Devastated

A nine-year-old girl was raped in Pardi, Nagpur, while her younger sister was threatened with money to stay silent. The incident occurred when the girls were home alone. Their parents, daily wage workers, reported the crime upon their return. A Marathi-speaking man is the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying incident occurred in Pardi, Nagpur, where a nine-year-old girl was raped in front of her younger sister, police reported on Wednesday.

The unidentified perpetrator allegedly bribed the five-year-old sibling to keep silent. The crime took place on Sunday afternoon while the girls' parents, daily wage laborers, were at work. The family had recently moved back to Nagpur from Gondia, where they had lived for several years.

The tragic event came to light when the older girl disclosed the assault to her parents, who promptly reported it to the Pardi police station. A medical examination confirmed the rape. Authorities are investigating, with the attacker described as a Marathi-speaking man sporting a tilak on his forehead.

