Union Cabinet Endorses Simultaneous Polls: A Historical and Analytical Overview

The Union Cabinet has accepted a high-level panel's recommendations to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies, following a nationwide consensus-building exercise. This move has revived discussions on a practice last held in 1967.

Historically, India conducted simultaneous elections from 1951-52 to 1967. During these years, elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies were held at the same time, maintaining a synchronized electoral cycle. However, due to various disruptions, this concurrent nature was lost.

Over the years, several governmental bodies, including the Election Commission and Law Commission, have recommended the re-establishment of simultaneous polls. Reports released by these bodies have outlined the potential benefits of synchronized elections and proposed phased approaches for their implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)